Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6700HQ or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i7 6700HQ
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i7 6700HQ
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 6700HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700HQ
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 5-years and 8-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 85% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1493 vs 807 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
4249
Ryzen 5 5600G +161%
11082
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
1906
Ryzen 5 5600G +66%
3162
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
6491
Ryzen 5 5600G +203%
19670
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
3254
Ryzen 5 5600G +132%
7541
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700HQ and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2015 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Cezanne
Model number i7-6700HQ -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 6700HQ
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 3600
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 5600X
3. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 5500U
4. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G
5. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Intel Core i5 12400
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Intel Core i5 12400F
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Intel Core i5 10400F
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 4600G
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Intel Core i3 12100
10. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i7 6700HQ?
Promotion
EnglishРусский