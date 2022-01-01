Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700HQ
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 5-years and 8-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 85% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1493 vs 807 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
905
Ryzen 5 5600G +64%
1485
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4249
Ryzen 5 5600G +161%
11082
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1906
Ryzen 5 5600G +66%
3162
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6491
Ryzen 5 5600G +203%
19670
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
801
Ryzen 5 5600G +85%
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3254
Ryzen 5 5600G +132%
7541
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-6700HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 530
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
