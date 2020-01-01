Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700HQ
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 3 years and 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 13.58 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Ryzen 7 3700X +38%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1621
Ryzen 7 3700X +196%
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1910
Ryzen 7 3700X +40%
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6431
Ryzen 7 3700X +254%
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Ryzen 7 3700X +57%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3267
Ryzen 7 3700X +159%
8465
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|378 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-6700HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or i7 6700HQ
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i7 6700HQ
- Intel Core i7 10510U or i7 6700HQ
- Intel Core i7 8550U or i7 6700HQ
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 or i7 6700HQ
- Intel Core i9 10900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X