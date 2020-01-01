Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6700HQ or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i7 6700HQ
Intel Core i7 6700HQ
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 6700HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700HQ
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 3 years and 10 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 13.58 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
1621
Ryzen 7 3700X +196%
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
1910
Ryzen 7 3700X +40%
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
6431
Ryzen 7 3700X +254%
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
3267
Ryzen 7 3700X +159%
8465

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700HQ and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2015 July 7, 2019
Launch price 378 USD 329 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen 2
Model number i7-6700HQ -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7 6700HQ?
