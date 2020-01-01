Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700HQ
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 6700HQ – 35 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +3%
357
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1621
Ryzen 7 3750H +9%
1765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1910
Ryzen 7 3750H +11%
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6431
Ryzen 7 3750H +30%
8330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Ryzen 7 3750H +2%
829
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3267
Ryzen 7 3750H +4%
3406
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|378 USD
|1100 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-6700HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
