Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 6700HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700HQ
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 6700HQ – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
1910
Ryzen 7 3750H +11%
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
6431
Ryzen 7 3750H +30%
8330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700HQ and AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2015 January 6, 2019
Launch price 378 USD 1100 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Skylake Zen+
Model number i7-6700HQ -
Socket BGA-1440 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i7 6700HQ?
