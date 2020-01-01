Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6700HQ or Ryzen 7 4800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

Intel Core i7 6700HQ
Intel Core i7 6700HQ
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800H and 6700HQ
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • Newer - released 4 years and 4 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 34.17 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
1621
Ryzen 7 4800H +134%
3793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
1910
Ryzen 7 4800H +37%
2624
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
6431
Ryzen 7 4800H +198%
19159
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
3267
Ryzen 7 4800H +110%
6876

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700HQ and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2015 January 6, 2020
Launch price 378 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Skylake Zen 2
Model number i7-6700HQ -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i7 6700HQ?
