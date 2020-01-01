Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Newer - released 4 years and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 34.17 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Ryzen 7 4800H +31%
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1621
Ryzen 7 4800H +134%
3793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1910
Ryzen 7 4800H +37%
2624
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6431
Ryzen 7 4800H +198%
19159
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Ryzen 7 4800H +41%
1152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3267
Ryzen 7 4800H +110%
6876
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|378 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-6700HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
