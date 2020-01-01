Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700HQ
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 6700HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i3 1005G1 +13%
402
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +74%
1621
929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1910
Core i3 1005G1 +20%
2291
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +22%
6431
5257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Core i3 1005G1 +16%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +71%
3267
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|378 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700HQ
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
