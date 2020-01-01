Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700HQ
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 4 years and 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i3 10100 +24%
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1621
Core i3 10100 +41%
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1910
Core i3 10100 +37%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6431
Core i3 10100 +38%
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Core i3 10100 +35%
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3267
Core i3 10100 +28%
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|378 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700HQ
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
