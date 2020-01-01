Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs i5 1035G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ against the 1.2 GHz i5 1035G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 6700HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Around 21.53 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i5 1035G7 +20%
427
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +32%
1621
1225
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1910
Core i5 1035G7 +24%
2361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6431
Core i5 1035G7 +32%
8495
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Core i5 1035G7 +54%
1256
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3267
Core i5 1035G7 +28%
4194
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|378 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700HQ
|i5-1035G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ and i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ and i7 9750H
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ and i7 8565U
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ and i7 8750H
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ and i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 and i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 and i7 10510U
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 and i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 and i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U