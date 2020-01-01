Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs i5 10400
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700HQ
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 4 years and 8 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i5 10400 +20%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1621
Core i5 10400 +98%
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1910
Core i5 10400 +36%
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6431
Core i5 10400 +95%
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Core i5 10400 +31%
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3267
Core i5 10400 +81%
5922
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|378 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700HQ
|i5-10400
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
