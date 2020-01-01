Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs i5 7300HQ
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ against the 2.5 GHz i5 7300HQ. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1910
Core i5 7300HQ +2%
1955
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +28%
6431
5042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Core i5 7300HQ +8%
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +17%
3267
2793
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|378 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700HQ
|i5-7300HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i7 6700HQ
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Intel Core i7 6700HQ
- Intel Core i7 10510U and Intel Core i7 6700HQ
- Intel Core i7 8550U and Intel Core i7 6700HQ
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 and Intel Core i7 6700HQ
- Intel Core i7 10750H and Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Intel Core i5 7300HQ