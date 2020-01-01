Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs i5 8250U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700HQ
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 6700HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +3%
357
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +35%
1621
1202
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1910
Core i5 8250U +2%
1949
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +7%
6431
6014
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +26%
3267
2583
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|378 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-6700HQ
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
