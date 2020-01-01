Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs i5 8265U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 6700HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 3 years later
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i5 8265U +12%
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +22%
1621
1326
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1910
Core i5 8265U +12%
2143
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +5%
6431
6139
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Core i5 8265U +11%
904
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +61%
3267
2027
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|378 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700HQ
|i5-8265U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
