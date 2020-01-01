Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6700HQ or Core i5 8265U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs i5 8265U

Intel Core i7 6700HQ
Intel Core i7 6700HQ
VS
Intel Core i5 8265U
Intel Core i5 8265U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8265U and 6700HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 6700HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 3 years later
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +22%
1621
Core i5 8265U
1326
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
1910
Core i5 8265U +12%
2143
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +61%
3267
Core i5 8265U
2027

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700HQ and i5 8265U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 August 28, 2018
Launch price 378 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Skylake Whiskey Lake
Model number i7-6700HQ i5-8265U
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page Intel Core i5 8265U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8265U or i7 6700HQ?
EnglishРусский