We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8300H and 6700HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
  • Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 7.7 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
1910
Core i5 8300H +21%
2320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
6431
Core i5 8300H +16%
7456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700HQ and i5 8300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 April 3, 2018
Launch price 378 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Skylake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-6700HQ i5-8300H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page Intel Core i5 8300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

