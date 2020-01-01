Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs i5 8300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 7.7 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i5 8300H +11%
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1621
Core i5 8300H +3%
1677
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1910
Core i5 8300H +21%
2320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6431
Core i5 8300H +16%
7456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Core i5 8300H +15%
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3267
Core i5 8300H +4%
3390
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|378 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700HQ
|i5-8300H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
