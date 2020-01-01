Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs i5 8400
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700HQ
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i5 8400 +15%
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1621
Core i5 8400 +42%
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1910
Core i5 8400 +25%
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6431
Core i5 8400 +42%
9131
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Core i5 8400 +25%
1020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3267
Core i5 8400 +32%
4302
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|378 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700HQ
|i5-8400
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
