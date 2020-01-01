Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs i7 10510U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Newer - released 4 years later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 6700HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 40% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 7.56 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i7 10510U +25%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +8%
1621
1499
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1910
Core i7 10510U +26%
2401
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6431
Core i7 10510U +9%
6995
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +9%
815
747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ +15%
3267
2842
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|378 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700HQ
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
