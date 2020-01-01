Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs i7 10700K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700HQ
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 4 years and 8 months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 46% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 11.7 GB/s (34%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i7 10700K +43%
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1621
Core i7 10700K +201%
4874
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1910
Core i7 10700K +59%
3041
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6431
Core i7 10700K +201%
19343
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Core i7 10700K +54%
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3267
Core i7 10700K +169%
8791
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|378 USD
|389 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700HQ
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
