We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700K and 6700HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700HQ
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Newer - released 4 years and 8 months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 46% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Around 11.7 GB/s (34%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
1621
Core i7 10700K +201%
4874
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
6431
Core i7 10700K +201%
19343
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
3267
Core i7 10700K +169%
8791

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700HQ and i7 10700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 May 1, 2020
Launch price 378 USD 389 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Skylake Comet Lake
Model number i7-6700HQ i7-10700K
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page Intel Core i7 10700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700K or i7 6700HQ?
