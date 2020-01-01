Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6700HQ or Core i7 10750H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10750H and 6700HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Newer - released 4 years and 7 months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Around 11.7 GB/s (34%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700HQ
6431
Core i7 10750H +97%
12655
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700HQ and i7 10750H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 April 2, 2020
Launch price 378 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Skylake Comet Lake
Model number i7-6700HQ i7-10750H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page Intel Core i7 10750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10750H or i7 6700HQ?
