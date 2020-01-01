Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs i7 10750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6700HQ with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 4 years and 7 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 11.7 GB/s (34%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i7 10750H +34%
479
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1621
Core i7 10750H +66%
2694
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1910
Core i7 10750H +43%
2732
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6431
Core i7 10750H +97%
12655
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
815
Core i7 10750H +48%
1209
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3267
Core i7 10750H +64%
5374
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|378 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700HQ
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs i7 10510U
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs i7 8550U
- Intel Core i7 6700HQ vs i5 1035G7
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs i7 10850H