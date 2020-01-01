Intel Core i7 6700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +13%
418
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2047
Ryzen 5 2600 +31%
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +11%
2483
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8896
Ryzen 5 2600 +48%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +18%
1152
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4598
Ryzen 5 2600 +18%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|350 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
