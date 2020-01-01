Intel Core i7 6700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
- Consumes up to 4% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 91 vs 95 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2047
Ryzen 5 2600X +48%
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +4%
2483
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8896
Ryzen 5 2600X +56%
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +11%
1152
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4598
Ryzen 5 2600X +25%
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|350 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 6700K and Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i7 6700K and Core i7 9750H
- Core i7 6700K and Ryzen 5 2600
- Core i7 6700K and Core i7 7700K
- Core i7 6700K and Core i5 9600K
- Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 5 3600
- Ryzen 5 2600X and Core i7 10700K
- Ryzen 5 2600X and Core i3 10100
- Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 3 3300X
- Ryzen 5 2600X and Core i5 10400F