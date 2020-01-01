Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6700K or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

Intel Core i7 6700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7 6700K
Intel Core i7 6700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 6700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
  • Around 13.58 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K
2047
Ryzen 5 3600 +72%
3517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K
2483
Ryzen 5 3600 +2%
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K
8896
Ryzen 5 3600 +100%
17792
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K
1152
Ryzen 5 3600 +8%
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K
4598
Ryzen 5 3600 +60%
7335

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 5, 2015 July 7, 2019
Launch price 350 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen 2
Model number i7-6700K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 1.75 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 91 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700K official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (10%)
18 (90%)
Total votes: 20

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 6700K?
EnglishРусский