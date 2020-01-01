Intel Core i7 6700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
- Consumes up to 4% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 91 vs 95 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 13.58 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Ryzen 5 3600X +17%
489
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2047
Ryzen 5 3600X +88%
3854
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2483
Ryzen 5 3600X +8%
2675
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8896
Ryzen 5 3600X +106%
18308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1152
Ryzen 5 3600X +8%
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4598
Ryzen 5 3600X +49%
6869
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|350 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
