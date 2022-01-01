Intel Core i7 6700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Newer - released 5-years and 3-months later
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1097 points
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 13.58 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1137
Ryzen 5 5600X +36%
1552
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5659
Ryzen 5 5600X +111%
11937
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2538
Ryzen 5 5600X +33%
3386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8965
Ryzen 5 5600X +148%
22194
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1107
Ryzen 5 5600X +47%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4338
Ryzen 5 5600X +90%
8222
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3