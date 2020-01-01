Intel Core i7 6700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 13.58 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Ryzen 7 3700X +18%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2047
Ryzen 7 3700X +134%
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2483
Ryzen 7 3700X +7%
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8896
Ryzen 7 3700X +156%
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1152
Ryzen 7 3700X +11%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4598
Ryzen 7 3700X +84%
8465
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|350 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
