Intel Core i7 6700K vs i3 10100F VS Intel Core i7 6700K Intel Core i3 10100F We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 10100F and 6700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K Unlocked multiplier

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F Newer - released 5-years and 3-months later

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt

Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700K and i3 10100F

General Vendor Intel Intel Released August 5, 2015 October 10, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Skylake Comet Lake Model number i7-6700K i3-10100F Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 No Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 4.0 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 40x 36x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Transistors 1.75 billions - Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 91 W 65 W Max. temperature - 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 - GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz - Memory support Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 41.6 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 6700K official page Intel Core i3 10100F official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -