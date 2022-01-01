Intel Core i7 6700K vs i3 10100F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Newer - released 5-years and 3-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1137
Core i3 10100F +1%
1146
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5659
5657
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2538
Core i3 10100F +3%
2609
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +1%
8965
8911
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1107
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +4%
4338
4188
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|October 10, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|i3-10100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
