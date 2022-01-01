Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6700K or Core i3 10100F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 6700K vs i3 10100F

Intel Core i7 6700K
VS
Intel Core i3 10100F
Intel Core i7 6700K
Intel Core i3 10100F

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100F and 6700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
  • Newer - released 5-years and 3-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
  • Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700K and i3 10100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 5, 2015 October 10, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Comet Lake
Model number i7-6700K i3-10100F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 4.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 1.75 billions -
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 91 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 -
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700K official page Intel Core i3 10100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 6700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
2. Intel Core i7 6700K vs i7 10700K
3. Intel Core i3 10100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
4. Intel Core i3 10100F vs i5 12400F
5. Intel Core i3 10100F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
6. Intel Core i3 10100F vs i3 12100F
7. Intel Core i3 10100F vs i3 9100F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100F or i7 6700K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский