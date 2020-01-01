Intel Core i7 6700K vs i3 9100F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 3 years and 9 months later
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +2%
418
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +76%
2047
1160
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2483
Core i3 9100F +1%
2505
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +32%
8896
6758
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +7%
1152
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +27%
4598
3627
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|350 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
