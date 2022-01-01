Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6700K or Core i5 12400F: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400F and 6700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Newer - released 6-years and 6-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 42.7 GB/s (125%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1684 vs 1097 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K
1137
Core i5 12400F +51%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K
5659
Core i5 12400F +113%
12048
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K
2538
Core i5 12400F +41%
3574
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K
8965
Core i5 12400F +120%
19702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K
1107
Core i5 12400F +52%
1686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K
4338
Core i5 12400F +92%
8311
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700K and i5 12400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 5, 2015 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-6700K i5-12400F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 4.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 1.75 billions -
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 91 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 -
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700K official page Intel Core i5 12400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12400F or i7 6700K?
