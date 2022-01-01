Intel Core i7 6700K vs i5 12400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 6-years and 6-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 42.7 GB/s (125%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1684 vs 1097 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1137
Core i5 12400F +51%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5659
Core i5 12400F +113%
12048
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2538
Core i5 12400F +41%
3574
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8965
Core i5 12400F +120%
19702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1107
Core i5 12400F +52%
1686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4338
Core i5 12400F +92%
8311
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|i5-12400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1