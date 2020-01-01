Intel Core i7 6700K vs i5 7300HQ
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K (desktop) against the 2.5 GHz i5 7300HQ (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Consumes up to 51% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 45 vs 91 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2047
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +27%
2483
1955
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +76%
8896
5042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +31%
1152
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +65%
4598
2793
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|350 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|i5-7300HQ
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 6700K or Intel Core i7 9750H
- Intel Core i7 6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i7 6700K or Intel Core i7 7700K
- Intel Core i7 6700K or Intel Core i5 9600K
- Intel Core i5 7300HQ or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 7300HQ or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 7300HQ or Intel Core i5 10300H
- Intel Core i5 7300HQ or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Intel Core i5 7300HQ or AMD Ryzen 5 3550H