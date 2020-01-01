Intel Core i7 6700K vs i5 7500
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K against the 3.4 GHz i5 7500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7500
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2047
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +9%
2483
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +45%
8896
6122
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +25%
1152
922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +43%
4598
3207
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|350 USD
|202 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|i5-7500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|Intel Core i5 7500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
