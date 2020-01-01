Intel Core i7 6700K vs i5 7600K
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K against the 3.8 GHz i5 7600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7600K
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Core i5 7600K +2%
427
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +31%
2047
1568
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2483
Core i5 7600K +2%
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +32%
8896
6735
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1152
Core i5 7600K +8%
1247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +10%
4598
4171
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|350 USD
|243 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|i5-7600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|Intel Core i5 7600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
