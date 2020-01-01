Intel Core i7 6700K vs i5 8300H
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Consumes up to 51% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 45 vs 91 Watt
- Around 7.7 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +5%
418
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +22%
2047
1677
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +7%
2483
2320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +19%
8896
7456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +22%
1152
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +36%
4598
3390
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|350 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|i5-8300H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 6700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 6700K vs i7 9750H
- Intel Core i7 6700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i7 6700K vs i7 7700K
- Intel Core i7 6700K vs i5 9600K
- Intel Core i5 8300H vs i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 8300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i5 8300H vs i5 8265U
- Intel Core i5 8300H vs i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 8300H vs i5 10210U