Intel Core i7 6700K vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 3 years and 5 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +2%
418
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2047
Core i5 9400F +15%
2346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +1%
2483
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8896
Core i5 9400F +6%
9470
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +8%
1152
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +7%
4598
4317
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|350 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
