Intel Core i7 6700K vs i5 9600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Consumes up to 4% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 91 vs 95 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Newer - released 3 years and 2 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Core i5 9600K +15%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2047
Core i5 9600K +27%
2593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2483
Core i5 9600K +10%
2736
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8896
Core i5 9600K +22%
10850
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +2%
1152
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4598
Core i5 9600K +19%
5451
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|350 USD
|263 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|i5-9600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
2 (25%)
6 (75%)
Total votes: 8
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10750H or Intel Core i7 6700K
- Intel Core i7 10700K or Intel Core i7 6700K
- Intel Core i9 9900K or Intel Core i7 6700K
- Intel Core i3 8100 or Intel Core i7 6700K
- Intel Core i5 8400 or Intel Core i7 6700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i5 9600K
- Intel Core i5 10600 or Intel Core i5 9600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Intel Core i5 9600K
- Intel Core i5 10600KF or Intel Core i5 9600K