Intel Core i7 6700K vs i7 1065G7
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K (desktop) against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 15 vs 91 Watt
- Newer - released 4 years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Core i7 1065G7 +7%
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +34%
2047
1530
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2483
2496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8896
8943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1152
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +14%
4598
4026
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|350 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|40x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
