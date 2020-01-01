Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6700K or Core i7 10700K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 6700K vs i7 10700K

Intel Core i7 6700K
Intel Core i7 6700K
VS
Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i7 10700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700K and 6700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
  • Consumes up to 27% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 91 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Newer - released 4 years and 9 months later
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Around 11.7 GB/s (34%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K
2047
Core i7 10700K +138%
4874
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K
2483
Core i7 10700K +22%
3041
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K
8896
Core i7 10700K +117%
19343
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K
4598
Core i7 10700K +91%
8791

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700K and i7 10700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 5, 2015 May 1, 2020
Launch price 350 USD 389 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Comet Lake
Model number i7-6700K i7-10700K
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 1.75 billions -
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 91 W 125 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700K official page Intel Core i7 10700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700K or i7 6700K?
