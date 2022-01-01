Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6700K or Core i7 12700K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700K and 6700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
  • Consumes up to 27% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 91 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 6-years and 3-months later
  • Has 17 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 42.7 GB/s (125%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 76% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1097 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K
1137
Core i7 12700K +71%
1939
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K
5659
Core i7 12700K +306%
22992
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K
2538
Core i7 12700K +59%
4046
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K
8965
Core i7 12700K +270%
33206
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K
1107
Core i7 12700K +75%
1937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K
4338
Core i7 12700K +223%
14002
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700K and i7 12700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 5, 2015 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-6700K i7-12700K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 4 12
Threads 8 20
Base Frequency 4.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 1.75 billions -
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 91 W 125 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 6700K
n/a
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700K official page Intel Core i7 12700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

