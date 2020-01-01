Intel Core i7 6700K vs i7 6700
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K against the 3.4 GHz i7 6700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
73
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
49
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +4%
418
401
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +17%
2047
1755
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +8%
2483
2302
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +12%
8896
7973
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +13%
1152
1021
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +28%
4598
3580
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|350 USD
|312 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|i7-6700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|Intel Core i7 6700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
