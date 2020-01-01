Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6800K or Ryzen 5 2600X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 6800K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i7 6800K
Intel Core i7 6800K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6800K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600X and 6800K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6800K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 6800K – 95 vs 140 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6800K
10435
Ryzen 5 2600X +33%
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6800K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 30, 2016 April 19, 2018
Launch price 440 USD 229 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Broadwell E Zen+
Model number i7-6800K -
Socket LGA-2011-3 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 15MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 140 W 95 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6800K official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7 6800K?
