Intel Core i7 6800K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6800K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6800K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 6800K – 95 vs 140 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
391
Ryzen 5 2600X +7%
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2829
Ryzen 5 2600X +7%
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2246
Ryzen 5 2600X +6%
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10435
Ryzen 5 2600X +33%
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
984
Ryzen 5 2600X +5%
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5727
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|440 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-6800K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|15MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6800K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
