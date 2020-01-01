Intel Core i7 6800K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6800K against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6800K
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
- Has 17 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 6800K – 95 vs 140 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
391
Ryzen 5 3600X +25%
489
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2829
Ryzen 5 3600X +36%
3854
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2246
Ryzen 5 3600X +19%
2675
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10435
Ryzen 5 3600X +75%
18308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
984
Ryzen 5 3600X +26%
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5727
Ryzen 5 3600X +20%
6869
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|440 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-6800K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|15MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6800K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
