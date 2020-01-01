Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6800K or Ryzen 5 3600XT: what's better?

Intel Core i7 6800K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

Intel Core i7 6800K
Intel Core i7 6800K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6800K against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600XT and 6800K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6800K
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
  • Newer - released 4 years and 2 months later
  • Has 17 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 6800K – 95 vs 140 Watt
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6800K
2829
Ryzen 5 3600XT +41%
3984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6800K
2246
Ryzen 5 3600XT +24%
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6800K
10435
Ryzen 5 3600XT +80%
18833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6800K
5727
Ryzen 5 3600XT +25%
7141

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6800K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 30, 2016 July 7, 2020
Launch price 440 USD 249 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Broadwell E Zen 2
Model number i7-6800K -
Socket LGA-2011-3 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 15MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 140 W 95 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6800K official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Intel Core i7 6800K?
