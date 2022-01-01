Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6800K or Core i5 12600K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6800K with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 6800K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6800K
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 5-years and 5-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 927 points
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 36% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 6800K – 125 vs 140 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6800K
6799
Core i5 12600K +156%
17385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6800K
2286
Core i5 12600K +75%
3997
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6800K
10726
Core i5 12600K +155%
27326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6800K
933
Core i5 12600K +104%
1900
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6800K
5600
Core i5 12600K +111%
11821
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6800K and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 30, 2016 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Broadwell E Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-6800K i5-12600K
Socket LGA-2011-3 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 6 10
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 37x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 15MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 140 W 125 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 6800K
n/a
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6800K official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

