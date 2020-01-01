Intel Core i7 6800K vs i5 8400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6800K against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6800K
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 6800K – 65 vs 140 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
391
Core i5 8400 +5%
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6800K +23%
2829
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2246
Core i5 8400 +6%
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6800K +14%
10435
9131
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
984
Core i5 8400 +4%
1020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6800K +33%
5727
4302
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|440 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-6800K
|i5-8400
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|15MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6800K official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
