Intel Core i7 6800K vs i5 9400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6800K against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6800K
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 6800K – 65 vs 140 Watt
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
391
Core i5 9400F +5%
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6800K +21%
2829
2346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2246
Core i5 9400F +9%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6800K +10%
10435
9470
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
984
Core i5 9400F +9%
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6800K +33%
5727
4317
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|440 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-6800K
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|15MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6800K official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
