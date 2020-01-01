Intel Core i7 6800K vs i5 9600K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6800K against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6800K
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 6800K – 95 vs 140 Watt
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
391
Core i5 9600K +23%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6800K +9%
2829
2593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2246
Core i5 9600K +22%
2736
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10435
Core i5 9600K +4%
10850
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
984
Core i5 9600K +14%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6800K +5%
5727
5451
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|440 USD
|263 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-6800K
|i5-9600K
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|15MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6800K official page
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
