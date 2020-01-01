Intel Core i7 6820HQ vs i5 1035G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 6820HQ against the 1.1 GHz i5 1035G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6820HQ
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 6820HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Around 21.53 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i5 1035G4 +17%
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6820HQ +43%
1764
1232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2005
Core i5 1035G4 +18%
2375
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7006
Core i5 1035G4 +18%
8283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
849
Core i5 1035G4 +41%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3473
Core i5 1035G4 +15%
3988
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|378 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-6820HQ
|i5-1035G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6820HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9750H and i7 6820HQ
- Intel Core i5 8250U and i7 6820HQ
- Intel Core i7 8550U and i7 6820HQ
- Intel Core i7 9850H and i7 6820HQ
- Intel Core i5 8350U and i7 6820HQ
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 10210U and i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 and i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i5 1035G4