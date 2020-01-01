Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6820HQ or Core i5 8250U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 6820HQ vs i5 8250U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 6820HQ against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8250U and 6820HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6820HQ
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 6820HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 2 years later
  • Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6820HQ +44%
1764
Core i5 8250U
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6820HQ +15%
7006
Core i5 8250U
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6820HQ +33%
3473
Core i5 8250U
2619

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6820HQ and i5 8250U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 August 21, 2017
Launch price 378 USD 297 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Skylake Kaby Lake R
Model number i7-6820HQ i5-8250U
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 16x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6820HQ official page Intel Core i5 8250U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

