Intel Core i7 6820HQ vs i5 8250U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 6820HQ against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6820HQ
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 6820HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6820HQ +1%
357
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6820HQ +44%
1764
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6820HQ +1%
2005
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6820HQ +15%
7006
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6820HQ +2%
849
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6820HQ +33%
3473
2619
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|378 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-6820HQ
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6820HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
