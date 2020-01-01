Intel Core i7 6820HQ vs i5 8350U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 6820HQ against the 1.7 GHz i5 8350U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6820HQ
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8350U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 6820HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
н/д
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6820HQ +13%
1764
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2005
Core i5 8350U +4%
2092
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6820HQ +9%
7006
6432
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
849
Core i5 8350U +9%
924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6820HQ +9%
3473
3177
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|378 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-6820HQ
|i5-8350U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6820HQ official page
|Intel Core i5 8350U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
