Intel Core i7 6820HQ vs i7 1065G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 6820HQ against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1065G7 and 6820HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 6820HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6820HQ and i7 1065G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 August 1, 2019
Launch price 378 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Skylake Ice Lake
Model number i7-6820HQ i7-1065G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Multiplier - 13x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6820HQ official page Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1065G7 or i7 6820HQ?
