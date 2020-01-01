Intel Core i7 6820HQ vs i7 1065G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 6820HQ against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 6820HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i7 1065G7 +27%
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6820HQ +12%
1764
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2005
Core i7 1065G7 +27%
2553
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7006
Core i7 1065G7 +31%
9157
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
849
Core i7 1065G7 +42%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3473
Core i7 1065G7 +17%
4074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|378 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-6820HQ
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6820HQ official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
