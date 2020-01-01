Intel Core i7 6820HQ vs i7 1165G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 6820HQ against the 2.8 GHz i7 1165G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 5 years later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 6820HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i7 1165G7 +40%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1764
Core i7 1165G7 +45%
2564
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2005
Core i7 1165G7 +62%
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7006
Core i7 1165G7 +85%
12932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
849
Core i7 1165G7 +80%
1524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3473
Core i7 1165G7 +47%
5122
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|378 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-6820HQ
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6820HQ official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
