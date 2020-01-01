Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6850K or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

Intel Core i7 6850K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7 6850K
Intel Core i7 6850K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6850K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 6850K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6850K
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 6850K – 65 vs 140 Watt
  • Has 17 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6850K
2445
Ryzen 5 3600 +7%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6850K
11327
Ryzen 5 3600 +58%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6850K
986
Ryzen 5 3600 +30%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6850K
5789
Ryzen 5 3600 +27%
7365

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6850K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 30, 2016 July 7, 2019
Launch price 628 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Broadwell E Zen 2
Model number i7-6850K -
Socket LGA-2011-3 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 15MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 140 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6850K official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 40 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 6850K?
EnglishРусский