Intel Core i7 6850K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6850K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
45
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6850K
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 6850K – 65 vs 140 Watt
- Has 17 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2445
Ryzen 5 3600 +7%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11327
Ryzen 5 3600 +58%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
986
Ryzen 5 3600 +30%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5789
Ryzen 5 3600 +27%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|628 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-6850K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|15MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6850K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|20
