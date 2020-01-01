Intel Core i7 6850K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6850K with 6-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6850K
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
- Has 17 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 25% less energy than the Core i7 6850K – 105 vs 140 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2445
Ryzen 7 3800X +12%
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11327
Ryzen 7 3800X +107%
23398
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
986
Ryzen 7 3800X +36%
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5789
Ryzen 7 3800X +59%
9225
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2016
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|628 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Broadwell E
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-6850K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2011-3
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|15MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6850K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|40
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1