Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6850K or Core i5 9400F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 6850K vs i5 9400F

Intel Core i7 6850K
Intel Core i7 6850K
VS
Intel Core i5 9400F
Intel Core i5 9400F

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 6850K against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9400F and 6850K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6850K
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
  • Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 6850K – 65 vs 140 Watt
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6850K +18%
11327
Core i5 9400F
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6850K +30%
5789
Core i5 9400F
4470

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6850K and i5 9400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 30, 2016 January 7, 2019
Launch price 628 USD 189 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Broadwell E Coffee Lake
Model number i7-6850K i5-9400F
Socket LGA-2011-3 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 6
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 29x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 15MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 140 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6850K official page Intel Core i5 9400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 40 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9400F or i7 6850K?
EnglishРусский